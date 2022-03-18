Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.