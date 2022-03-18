Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
GEOS opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70.
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
