GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.51 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 4,823.64% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 206,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

