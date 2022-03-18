German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.38.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.