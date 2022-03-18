German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.