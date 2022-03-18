Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Geron by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 128.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

