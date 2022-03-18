Gitlab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 292% compared to the average daily volume of 2,228 call options.

GTLB stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

