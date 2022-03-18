Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 806,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.