Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 154,810 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 154,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $156,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

