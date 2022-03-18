Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 30th

Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWHP opened at $0.03 on Friday. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

