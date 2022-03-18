Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,659,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

SNSR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

