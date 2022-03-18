Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

