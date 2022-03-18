Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,240,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 488,436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Globalstar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

