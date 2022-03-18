GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $1.75

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.50 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

