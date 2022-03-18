Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives $12.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.36. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

