Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 4th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

