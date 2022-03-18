Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTIM shares. TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

