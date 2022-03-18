Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

GRCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

