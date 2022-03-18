Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

