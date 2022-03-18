Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

GBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 75,000 shares of Great Bear Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$2,171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,575 shares in the company, valued at C$30,124,646.25.

Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

