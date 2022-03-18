Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

