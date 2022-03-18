Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

