GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce $8.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $20.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

GP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of GP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.