Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

