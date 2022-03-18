Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 60,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,644. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
