Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 60,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,644. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 617,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

