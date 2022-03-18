Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

