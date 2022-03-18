Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
