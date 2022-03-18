G&S Capital LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.71. 102,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

