G&S Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.