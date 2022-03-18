G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

