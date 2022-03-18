G&S Capital LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. NetApp makes up approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 90,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.14. 29,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

