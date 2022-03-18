Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

NYSE GES traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.42. 1,943,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Get Guess? alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.