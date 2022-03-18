Guess? (NYSE:GES) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Guess? stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

