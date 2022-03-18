Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.40. Guess? shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 82,793 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

