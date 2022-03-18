Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guess? by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Guess? by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

