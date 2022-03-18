Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

