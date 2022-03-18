Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of HWC traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $53.06. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

