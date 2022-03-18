Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 521,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,585,932. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

