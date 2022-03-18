Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 86,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

