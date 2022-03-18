Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,367. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.