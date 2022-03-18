Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.76 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $180.87. The company had a trading volume of 333,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,298. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

