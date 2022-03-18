Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $14.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,076,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 26,385,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

