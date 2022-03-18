Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.87 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 142,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,897. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

