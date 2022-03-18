Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,549. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

