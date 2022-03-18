Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 3,548,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.