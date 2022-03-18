Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Raised to €150.00 at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $194.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $194.90.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

