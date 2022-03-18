HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HONE opened at $15.09 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $775.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

