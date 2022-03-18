Haven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.52 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00010862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $118.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,683.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.63 or 0.07033104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00267744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00727181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.00462619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00389638 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,168,632 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

