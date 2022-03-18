HC Wainwright Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 293.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 336,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.