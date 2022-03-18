HC Wainwright Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 293.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 336,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.