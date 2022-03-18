Head-To-Head Analysis: ironSource (NYSE:IS) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 9.51 $59.82 million N/A N/A Upwork $502.80 million 5.48 -$56.24 million ($0.44) -48.50

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 Upwork 0 0 9 0 3.00

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 137.56%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $49.56, indicating a potential upside of 132.22%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17% Upwork -11.19% -19.76% -6.81%

Summary

ironSource beats Upwork on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

