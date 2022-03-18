Head to Head Comparison: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Candel Therapeutics and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amgen 2 11 5 0 2.17

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.15%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $233.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Amgen 22.68% 120.59% 15.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amgen $25.98 billion 5.11 $5.89 billion $10.31 22.88

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

Summary

Amgen beats Candel Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.