Head to Head Comparison: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Finward Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.31% 0.89% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.49 $14.96 million $4.37 10.90 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.87 $11.90 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

