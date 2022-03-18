Head to Head Comparison: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 13.31 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.